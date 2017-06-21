Zayn Doesn't Want To Be Part Of A "Power Couple" & Insists He & Gigi Are Normal

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been dating for almost two years, but Zayn has recently revealed that he and Gigi hate being called a ‘power couple’ because of their fame and fortune and insists that their relationship is anything but glamorous.

The pair went public back in 2015 with a sweet Instagram post and it seems as though they've gone from strength to strength ever since.

However, the former One Direction lad insists that the term ‘power couple’ makes him slightly uncomfortable. In a recent interview with the Evening Standard, Zayn's revealed that “that’s not something I want to be a part of, I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me”.

He goes on to reveal that “when we come home, we don’t really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh”.

So, there you have it - don’t call Gigi and Zayn a power couple in a hurry.

