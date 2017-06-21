Zayn Doesn't Want To Be Part Of A "Power Couple" & Insists He & Gigi Are Normal

21 June 2017, 13:34

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

WOAH.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been dating for almost two years, but Zayn has recently revealed that he and Gigi hate being called a ‘power couple’ because of their fame and fortune and insists that their relationship is anything but glamorous. 

The pair went public back in 2015 with a sweet Instagram post and it seems as though they've gone from strength to strength ever since. 

> Gigi Hadid Was The One Who Asked Zayn Out Because... #GirlPower

However, the former One Direction lad insists that the term ‘power couple’ makes him slightly uncomfortable. In a recent interview with the Evening Standard, Zayn's revealed that “that’s not something I want to be a part of, I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me”. 

He goes on to reveal that “when we come home, we don’t really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh”. 

So, there you have it - don’t call Gigi and Zayn a power couple in a hurry.

Also, do you remember when Zayn and ex bandmate Niall Horan came face to face?

