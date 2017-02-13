Gigi Hadid Was The One Who Asked Zayn Out Because... #GirlPower

13 February 2017, 14:23

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

#GirlPower.

It’s almost heart-breaking how much of a good looking couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are.

Like, how is it possible to be THAT attractive? Seriously.

> Rumour Has It That Zayn Has Proposed To Gigi Hadid!

Regardless of their hellish good looks, it seems that both Zayn and Gigi are a bit like us when we start dating someone new, because the pair of them completely fangirled over one another on their first date. 

Whilst promoting her new Tommy Hilfiger range, Gigi Hadid headed onto Ellen DeGeneres’ sofa (FOR THE FIRST TIME!) to talk all things fashion, food and love. She went on to reveal just HOW her and the ex One Direction lad actually met and not gonna lie, we’ve got better first date stories.

Did Zayn perhaps drop Taylor Swift a quick text and ask for Gigi’s digits? You know, seeing as they have that EPIC song, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ together and the fact that Tay famously dated Zayn’s ex bandmate, Harry Styles, you would’ve thought this would be a legit possibility. Or perhaps they met at some swanky Hollywood party and their eyes met across the room and that was it. They just knew. 

Sadly, the truth is, it’s neither. 

They bumped into each other at a friends birthday party and then had their first date later that week. We know, YAWN. 

You would’ve thought they would indulge our fantasies and make the story a little more interesting, no? 

Although, what IS interesting is the fact that Gigi actually made the first move on Zayn!

When Ellen asked Gigi if she played it cool on their first date, she responded, “We played it cool for like, 10 minutes, and then I was like, “You’re really cute”. 

Which basically gives girls everywhere permission to go and ask out their crushes, right? 

Go forth and conquer. It’s nearly Valentine’s Day, after all…

You May Also Like...

Selena Gomez Reveals The Single Member Of The #Squad...

Selena Gomez Reveals that Kendall Jenner is NOT Single.

00:42

Trending On Capital FM

Capital Valentines

Out Handy Print At Home Valentine's Cards Are All You Need This Year

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Single Valentine's Meme Asset

These Memes Will Make You Cry With Laughter 'Cause You're Single On Valentine's Day (Rather Than Just Crying)
Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt Shut Down Her School Bully Recently & The Story Is So Empowering

Little Mix Without Music

WATCH: Little Mix's 'Touch' Got The Bad Lip-Reading Treatment And It's The Funniest Thing We've Seen!

Little Mix

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  5. 5
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  6. 6
    Be the One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site