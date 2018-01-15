Fans Rinse Zayn’s “Stupid” Tattoo Of Gigi Hadid

We're hoping Zayn doesn't live to regret this...

Beyoncé once said “if you like it then you should have put a ring on it” but in Zayn’s case, when he likes it he puts some ink on it, clearly.

The former 1D-er turned 25 on Friday and to celebrate, his girlfriend Gigi Hadid shared a birthday message and a boomerang clip of Zayn dancing, showing off some interesting new inkings on his chest.

Eagled eyed fans noted the eyes tattoo right in the middle of his chest and they look very similar to Gigi’s eyes.

And awkwardly for the 'Dusk Till Dawn' singer, fans weren’t impressed calling him “stupid” (ouch) for not learning the first time. The first time being back in 2013 when he got a tattoo of Perrie Edwards on his upper arm that he had no choice but to cover up after they split up, albeit a year later.

One fan wrote: “Did Zayn really get a new tattoo of Gigi’s eyes on his chest? I love Gigi but I thought he learned his lesson.”

Another chimed: “is Zayn stupid like didn’t he learn anything after tattooing Perrie on his arm lol now he goes and tattoo gigi’s eyes i’m done.”

did zayn deadass get a tattoo of gigi’s eye does the boy ever learn — s (@babienh) January 13, 2018

zayn really got a tattoo of gigi’s whole ass eye did he not learn his lesson last time pic.twitter.com/g5TvoMswIh — cat (@angeItour) January 12, 2018

However, a few fans were quick to jump to his defence, y’know because it’s his body and all that.

To all the people coming @ zayn for getting gigi’s eyes tattooed on his chest don’t y’all about it or attack him about it it’s his body he can tattoo whatever tf he wants — (@Hadiqaa_nx) January 13, 2018

Let's hope Zigi go the long haul or else things could get ugly.

