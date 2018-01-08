"BOY IS THAT ZAYN?!" - Fans Accuse Jade Thirlwall Of Hanging Out With Zayn Malik After This Photo...

Can you see it?!

We were just doing our thing, scrolling through Instagram and subtly liking photos of people we fancy. No biggie.

But then we saw some comments that shook us to our very core. Apparently, Little Mix's Jade was caught hanging out with Zayn.

tbt A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) onJan 4, 2018 at 2:20pm PST

According to several commenters, the 'Power' singer was having fun with her pal, Perrie Edwards' ex, Zayn Malik, after some thought they caught a glimpse of him in Jade's glasses.

Jade's 4.1 million followers were quick to comment on whether or not that was the 'PILLOWTALK' singer's reflection, in the post captioned "tbt".

Many Mixers were quick to question whether or not Jade broke the bro-code, however after, like, 0.6 milliseconds of investigation, you can see it's Jamie McFarland, an iconic stylist, tagged in the photo.

Now if we could all just take a second to breathe, please...

We're just gonna leave Little Mix's performance of 'Power' here for you. You're welcome.