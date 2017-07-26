WATCH: Usher Hilariously Shows James Corden How To Enter A Club Like A Baller In New Carpool Karaoke

26 July 2017, 14:46

WATCH: James Corden Raps To 'Yeah' By Ludacris

00:46

The R&B star & James Corden make a brilliant duo!

When it comes to Carpool Karaoke, one thing we love is being reminded of just how many amazing hits each artist has released, so when we heard Usher was going to be jumping into James Corden's car we couldn't wait!

Having been part of the music scene since the nineties, Usher has a huge amount of classic songs and he showcased a number of them whilst riding shotgun with Corden - he's good to us like that.

> WATCH: You Don't Know Carpool Karaoke Until You've Seen James Do Les Mis!

One of the memorable moments from previous Carpool's was when James Corden and a certain Justin Bieber stopped off to get some new clothes and Bieber's mentor Usher made a few memorable stop offs in his episode too.

 

Are we dropping a new #CarpoolKaraoke tonight? YEAH YEAH YEAH

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) onJul 25, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

 

From cleaning his Hollywood star to showing Corden just how he should enter the club to pop bottles, we were cracking up all over the place, so you've gotta check out the full video below.

Also, we've gotta give a shout out to James for his perfect rendition of Ludacris' rap from 'Yeah'...that's how you nail it bro!

Whilst you're here, remind yourslef of the time our very own Roman Kemp took James Corden on a very eventful cab journey of his own...

WATCH: James Corden Plays Cab Roulette With Roman Kemp

12:59

Trending On Capital FM

Stormzy

12 Brilliant Stormzy Tweets That Prove Exactly Why You Need To Be Following The Grime Star

Justin Bieber goes for a hike with a mystery lady

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Usher Music

See more Usher Music

Usher News

See more Usher News

Justin Bieber and Usher

Usher's Shared All Of The Details Surrounding Justin Bieber's Penis... Obviously!

Justin Bieber

Usher Videos

See more Usher Videos

Justin Bieber And Usher Purpose Tour

WATCH: Justin Bieber Singing ‘U Got It Bad’ On Tour With Usher Just Hit Us RIGHT In The #Feels!

Justin Bieber

Usher Pictures

See more Usher Pictures

Usher in the studio

From 1996 To 2014 And Beyond - Usher's Guide To 18 Years At The Top Of The Music Game