WATCH: Usher Hilariously Shows James Corden How To Enter A Club Like A Baller In New Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: James Corden Raps To 'Yeah' By Ludacris 00:46

The R&B star & James Corden make a brilliant duo!

When it comes to Carpool Karaoke, one thing we love is being reminded of just how many amazing hits each artist has released, so when we heard Usher was going to be jumping into James Corden's car we couldn't wait!

Having been part of the music scene since the nineties, Usher has a huge amount of classic songs and he showcased a number of them whilst riding shotgun with Corden - he's good to us like that.

> WATCH: You Don't Know Carpool Karaoke Until You've Seen James Do Les Mis!

One of the memorable moments from previous Carpool's was when James Corden and a certain Justin Bieber stopped off to get some new clothes and Bieber's mentor Usher made a few memorable stop offs in his episode too.

Are we dropping a new #CarpoolKaraoke tonight? YEAH YEAH YEAH A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) onJul 25, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

From cleaning his Hollywood star to showing Corden just how he should enter the club to pop bottles, we were cracking up all over the place, so you've gotta check out the full video below.

Also, we've gotta give a shout out to James for his perfect rendition of Ludacris' rap from 'Yeah'...that's how you nail it bro!

Whilst you're here, remind yourslef of the time our very own Roman Kemp took James Corden on a very eventful cab journey of his own...