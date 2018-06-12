Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande Are Ready To Drop Their Vibey Masterpiece 'Dance To This'

It's the collaboration you didn't even realise you needed until now.

Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan are one of those team-ups you never thought you'd get to hear however the pair have now revealed that their single 'Dance To This' is not only happening, it's being released on 13th June!

> If you're a true Ariana fan, you'll want to keep up to date with what she's up to on our app of course!

Ariana has been incredibly busy promoting her new album 'Sweetener' with her collaboration list growing bigger by the day. She's been teasing her upcoming song with Nicki Minaj however it is the tune with Troye that has got fans waiting with baited breath.

Troye took to his Instagram account to share a tiny snippet of the track:

Fans have already been responding to the audio in the best way the internet knows how...

can’t wait to say im dancing to dance to this while dancing to dance to this pic.twitter.com/iy2PzttCH9 — fatima ,, ilysm dua (@heardtroye) June 12, 2018

me repeating the snippet for the 50th time pic.twitter.com/VidrFnbS6Q — fatima ,, ilysm dua (@heardtroye) June 12, 2018

As soon as we get the lyrics for 'Dance To This', we'll update the page pronto!