Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande Are Ready To Drop Their Vibey Masterpiece 'Dance To This'

12 June 2018, 14:23

Ariana Grande Troye Sivan Dance To This Single Art

It's the collaboration you didn't even realise you needed until now.

Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan are one of those team-ups you never thought you'd get to hear however the pair have now revealed that their single 'Dance To This' is not only happening, it's being released on 13th June!

Ariana has been incredibly busy promoting her new album 'Sweetener' with her collaboration list growing bigger by the day. She's been teasing her upcoming song with Nicki Minaj however it is the tune with Troye that has got fans waiting with baited breath.

Troye took to his Instagram account to share a tiny snippet of the track:

 

DANCE TO THIS FT. @ARIANAGRANDE OUT JUNE 13

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan) onJun 11, 2018 at 9:32pm PDT

Fans have already been responding to the audio in the best way the internet knows how...

As soon as we get the lyrics for 'Dance To This', we'll update the page pronto!

