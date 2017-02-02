WATCH: Tinie Tempah Has Promised To "Do A Kanye" And Gatecrash The Event, If He Doesn't Win A BRIT!

2 February 2017, 20:28

Tinie Tempah and Roman Kemp

"Roman, you're coming with me!"

Tinie Tempah has dropped banger after banger. That kinda explains why he has two BRIT Awards, and was nominated for a further five... But that doesn't mean he doesn't want to win anymore.

The 'Text From Your Ex' star popped by to chat to Roman Kemp, and it wasn't just a casual chat between friends; it turned into fighting talk real quick.

> WATCH: Move Over, Big Sean! Roman Interviews Little Sean And Your Heart Will Melt In 3, 2, 1...

Tinie Tempah and Roman Plot A 'Kanye' Moment At The BRITs

00:56

While speaking about the upcoming BRITs, the pair discussed their favourite awards ceremony moments, including Kanye West's incredible rant during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

This inspired Tinie Tempah to plot his own gatecrashing moment, which involved Roman and Tinie actually rehearsing their own Kanye West impressions. Well, we can see Tinie winning a BRIT, but maybe not an Oscar anytime soon.

All we're saying is we're not held responsible if Roman jumps up on the stage, knocks Dermot O'Leary over and starts rapping 'Gold Digger'!

Tinie Tempah with Roman Kemp

> You Can Catch Roman Kemp Monday - Thursday, 7PM-10PM Right Here!

You May Also Like...

Tinie Tempah - 'Written In The Stars' (Live at Summertime Ball 2016)

Tinie Tempah plays live at Capitals Summertime Ball.

03:31

Trending On Capital FM

Jedward

People Were Convinced Jedward Had Been Secretly Evicted From The CBB House & Here's Why

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Tinie Tempah Music

See more Tinie Tempah Music

Tinie Tempah News

See more Tinie Tempah News

BRIT Awards 2017 Best British Single Nominees

Check Out Who's Nominated For Best British Single With Capital At The BRIT Awards 2017!
Capital's Monster Mash-Up Lineup

Capital's Monster Mash-Up: Get Your Tickets Now!

Tinie Tempah mamacita video

WATCH: Tinie Tempah Brings The Sunshine Vibes With His New Video For ‘Mamacita’

Tinie Tempah Videos

See more Tinie Tempah Videos

Tinie Tempah at the Summertime Ball 2016

Tinie Tempah feat. Katy B - 'Turn The Music Louder' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)
Tinie Tempah Summertime Ball 2016

Tinie Tempah - 'Miami 2 Ibiza' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)
Tinie Tempah at the Summertime Ball 2016

Tinie Tempah - 'Not Letting Go feat. Jess Glynne' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)

Tinie Tempah Pictures

See more Tinie Tempah Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Real Names

Pop Stars' Real Names: 41 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed
Tinie Tempah and Lewis Hamilton

16 Pictures That Prove Tinie Tempah Is The King Of Instagram