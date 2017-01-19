WATCH: Move Over, Big Sean! Roman Interviews Little Sean And Your Heart Will Melt In 3, 2, 1...

19 January 2017, 19:30

Big Sean and Little Sean

Can we get toddlers to do the interviews ERRYDAY?!

Big Sean told us he went by the name of Big Sean for - ahem - certain reasons, but whatever happened to Little Sean?

Luckily for the 'Moves' rapper and Roman Kemp's incredible imagination, we managed to get Little Roman interview Little Sean. And... Our hearts. <3 <3 <3

> WATCH: Things Got Pretty Awkward When We Asked Rae Sremmurd If They'd Bae Ariana Grande... Eek!

WATCH: (Little) Roman Interviews (Little) Big Sean

02:42

The toddlers spoke about everything important in a rapper's life - sweets and their times tables. Of course, Little Roman managed to list all of his girlfriends, in between taking sips from his apple juice carton.

And if you don't go a little fuzzy inside when the pair of them start throwing shapes (to a song that Little Roman is 99% convinced it's called 'Moobs'), then you can't be a friend of ours.

We'll just brush over the Drake comments.

Big Sean and Roman KempPic: Jack Alexander

But don't go thinking that we only give shout-outs to Little Sean; Big Sean was a good boy too. That's why we gave Big Sean a present too; Star Wars lightsabers. Obvs. He played it totally cool when it got them. Totally...

Big Sean Is A BIG Star Wars Fan!

01:27

> You Can Hear Roman Kemp Monday - Thursday 7PM-10PM, So Make Sure You Tune In!

