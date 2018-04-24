There's A The Vamps And Kardashian Collab That You Never Knew You Needed, 'Til Now

10/10 would watch Keeping Up With The Vampashians.

When we're not listening to the likes of 'All Night' and 'I Found A Girl', we're watching 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. (Some people say we should get out more, but we're okay with that.)

What we're getting to is that The Vamps and Kim are two of our favourite things, so we were pretty hyped when the two of them came together.

Tristan, the band's drummer, uploaded a totally legit, 100% real snap to his Twitter for his 1.78million followers to see, which involved The Vamps lads and HRVY aboard a jet plane, cuddled up.

Wait. What?! Someone's just informed us that this is, in fact, a Photoshop job, and Tristan had cut their faces and pasted them on to the bodies of the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. But... But it looked so real.

Either way, we're just pleased that this photo exists, because we now have something new for our phone wallpaper.

