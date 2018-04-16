Tristan Evans From The Vamps Has Just Got Engaged To His Model Girlfriend!

We’re off to buy a hat!

Congratulations are in order for Tristan Evans from The Vamps... the drummer has just announced his engagement to model girlfriend Anastasia Smith!

The couple broke the news on Instagram with a cute loved up snap of the two of them showing off her yellow diamond ring - we're impressed with that rock, Tris!

A post shared by Tristan Evans (@thevampstris) onApr 16, 2018 at 4:06am PDT

Anastasia wrote on her own account, "He put a ring on it. can't believe I'm going to be a bride absolutely bursting with happiness!!!!!!"

The couple have been dating for four years but largely kept their relationship out of the public eye at the beginning, though in the past year we have been treated to a bunch of super cute couple selfies!

3 years of unconditional happy love #happiness A post shared by Anastasia (@anastasiabsmith) onApr 10, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Congratulations, guys - we're waiting on that wedding invitation!

