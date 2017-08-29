Taylor Swift's Dropped A Lawsuit Easter Egg In The 'LWYMMD' Vid & It Was Subtle AF

29 August 2017, 12:32

Taylor Swift Dollar Bill LWYMMD

This truly is the music video that keeps on giving.

So, be honest now. How many times have you watched Taylor's 'Look What You Made Me Do' video already? If you're below 100 views then you are seriously slacking because there are SO many easter eggs in this thang!

We've all clocked the tribute to Tom Hiddleston's 'I <3 TS' tee-shirt, the fact that Tay-Tay genuinely looks the spit of Katy Perry with that blonde fringe and Kim K's robbery...

...BUT, you might have just missed the most subtle one of them all:

taylor swift dollar bill

PIC: Taylor Swift/Vevo

Has anyone spotted it yet?

YES! The dollar bill. Well, to be precise a $1 note. Ahem...and why is that significant Capital?

Just before the release of Taylor's new music, she was embroiled in a sexual assault case where she won a symbolic $1 after a rogue DJ groped her at a photo opportunity.

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Official Music Video

04:15

Let's just get this straight...Taylor isn't taking ANY BS in 2017!

