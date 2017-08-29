If Taylor Swift’s ‘LWYMMD’ Tee Is Anything To Go By, She’s Dropped 3 BIG Squad Members

29 August 2017, 10:19

Taylor Swift tee Shirt Look What You Made Me Do

Ok, so how many of you Taylor fans spotted this one then?

We'll be honest, of the 50 MILLION views on Taylor's YouTube video, we're probably responsible for over half however we're not just watching to listen to the official jam of 2017. We're looking for easter eggs obv!

Katy Perry Went Full Eclipse At The MTV VMAs & Brutally Shaded Taylor Swift & Justin Bieber

And boy, oh boy have we found one that has got our brain ticking.

Forget the diamonds in the bathtub, the moment she looks the spit and ALL the snakes. We need you to have a closer look at Tay's DIY t-shirt.

taylor swift squad

PIC: Taylor Swift/VEVO

So we can deffo still see most of the squad's big hitters: Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Claire Kislinger, all the members of HAIM, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Todrick Hall and of course Abigail Anderson. 

But where in the love of all things Hiddleston are Karlie Kloss, Ruby Rose and Lorde!

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Official Music Video

04:15



Surely these legends can't have been cut?!

 

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) onAug 13, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

 

happy girl

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) onAug 8, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

 

my finger on your trigger

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) onJul 13, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

BTW, if you haven't seen Katy Perry changing the lyrics to 'Swish Swish' to send a message to Taylor, you need to get on it!

Katy Perry Changes The Lyrics In 'Swish Swish!'

00:22

