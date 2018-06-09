WATCH: Ella Eyre Failing At The Whisper Challenge With Sigala Will 100% Make Your Day

#CapitalSTB artists Sigala, Paloma Faith and Ella Eyre all had a crack at the Whisper Challenge, but Ella didn’t *quite* get the hang of it…

At the #CapitalSTB, Roman dared Sigala, Paloma Faith and Ella Eyre to play the Whisper Challenge before their set.

For anyone in the dark about the workings of the Whisper Challenge, it works by one person saying (or whispering) a phrase, while the others wear headphones and try to lip-read what that person is saying.

As it turns out, Paloma Faith is an absolute pro at lip reading. She got all of Sigala’s whispers on the first go, including the pair’s single ‘Lullaby’ and the slightly more random ‘Benedict Cumberbatch’.

But Ella Eyre… not so much.

When Sigala whispered ‘platypus’, Ella guessed something just a smidge different.

“Polenta bush,” she said.

Close enough, Ella…!