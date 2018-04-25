Shawn Mendes Tattoo Guide: Every Ink The Singer Has...So Far

25 April 2018, 16:30

25 April 2018

At only the tender age of 19, the 'In My Blood' singer has racked up an incredible catalogue of tattoos with some amazing designs and hidden meanings...

Shawn Mendes' collection of body art is full of meaning and symbols and we've unearthed the story behind each one so you can get to know the 'Mercy' singer just that little bit better.

He has put so much thought into his ink that there's even a unique theme running through many of the pieces which 'mix nature and man made objects together' and the results are a truly unique set of tattoos, each with a story behind them. 

He has become a regular with one particular tattoo artist and fellow Canadian Livia Tsang to bring the designs to life, and now they're even friends, how cute is that!?

The Guitar Made Of Trees

His first work of art is in keeping with the natural/man made objects hybrid theme and is of a guitar- Shawn's signature instrument. An incredibly detailed and finely drawn collection of trees and (sticking to his root the Toronto skyline make up the overall instrument shape. 
The very top of the guitar is a sound wave of his parents voices saying 'I love you' and honestly, we didn't think a tattoo could make us cry, but we have just been proven wrong.

An Elephant Stencil On His Finger

 
Shawn has actually remained pretty tight lipped about the origin of this simple elephant stencil tat a world way from the intricate sketching and shading of most of his others and only posted a cryptic boomerang to his Instagram for the big reveal. But hey- we think it's a super cute drawing and have total faith he'll tell us the tale behind it when he is good and ready.The only thing we know is that he used his trusty tattoo artist Livia, who proves with this very different style drawing she can do anything!

The Lightbulb Filled With Flowers

Perhaps the most 

This is another one of his spectacle pieces once again from the handy work of Livia Tsang and the overall piece has a number of different hidden musical meanings which he has spoken about before in a Q&A with fans. He explained: 'I wanted something to represent Illuminate which is obviously the lightbulb and the flowers are Lily's and Orchids which are my mum's favourite flowers.'' collective *Awww*. The actual colour of the flowers are in keeping with the overall vibe of Illuminate, his second album, which we think is so special.

The Sparrow On His Hand

The latest addition to his collection is this swallow, a bird which 'is one of the only few of its kind that remember their home' which holds enormous relevance to Shawn who spends a large chunk of his life on the road touring. Shawn also told fans that 'sailors used to get it before a voyage and it a symbol of a traveller'. His new video for 'In My Blood' saw it take centre stage for the first time and we are seriously digging it. 

The Number Eight On His Finger

If you look really carefully in the previous picture, you can see the number 8 scribed onto his middle finger, which takes his mighty tat total up to a whopping six! It's probably the least cryptic of the bunch as 8 is both his lucky number and represents his birthday- 08/08/1998.
 
He recently told fans that he thinks he needs to slow down and wait for something meaningful before he inks anymore of himself, which has got us wondering what could possibly have more significance than an actual sound wave of his parents voices?! We're excited to see what else he's got up his sleeve.
 
 
 
