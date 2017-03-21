Justin Bieber Tattoo Guide: Behind The ‘Sorry’ Star’s Designs… Including The New 'Bear & Eagle' Ink

Have you ever wondered what all of Biebs’ tattoo designs ACTUALLY mean? We’ve got you covered…

Justin Bieber has a problem - the boy just CANNOT seem to stop getting tattoos! Ever since he was sixteen the 'Boyfriend' star has been adding more and more ink to his body, and it doesn't look like he's going to slow down anytime soon.

Keep up with the 'Where Are U Now' star's tattoo designs - and what they REALLY mean - by checking out our guide to the Canadian superstar's tatts below:

FACE

1. The Eye Cross

In May 2016 Justin did the unthinkable and ACTUALLY got a tattoo on his beautiful face. The ‘Sorry’ singer has had a small cross done just under his eye, and his tattoo artist has explained the meaning:

“Yes, I did a tattoo. A small cross near the corner of Justin’s eye,” tattoo artist JonBoy revealed to E! news. “It was a representation of his faith in Jesus and his journey with finding purpose in God.”

BODY

2. 'Purpose'

October 2015 arrived and just as Justin seemingly confirmed the title of his NEW album... he only went and got it inked on his abdomen just above his belly button! We think 'Purpose' is pretty self-explanatory... Biebs is feeling MOTIVATED.





3. Roman numerals

Back in early 2013 Justin had his mum Pattie Mallette's birth year, 1975, inked onto the left of his collarbone in honour of the lady who raised him. Naww, you mummy's boy, Biebs!

4. The crown

In August 2012 Justin had a small crown symbol inked onto his chest, which fans believe was done in tribute to one of his musical idols - the late, great Michael Jackson.

Picture: Instagram





5. The cross

Justin has made no secret of his faith and religion, so it's not surprising a number of his inkings have faith-related messages. And none more so than the Christian cross in the middle of his torso, done back in early 2014.

6. The Yeshua

Both Justin AND his dad have this design, Justin on the side of his abdomen, of the Hebrew lettering for 'Jesus'.

7. The seagull

Justin's first EVER tattoo - done way back in March 2010 to mark his sixteenth birthday - was a seagull inspired by the writer Richard Bach and his novel Jonathan Livingston Seagull. This is another tattoo Biebs' daddy also has!

8. 'Forgive'

In January 2014 Justin opted to get the phrase 'Forgive' tattooed on the right of his waist. And given the hard time the tabloids were giving the Canadian heartthrob during that period, it perhaps stands to reason it was a message to the world.

'The Bear & the Eagle'

In 2017, Justin Bieber debuted a brand new tattoo duo in a single Instagram story. The Canadian star showed off a bear's face underneath his left shoulder and a HUGE eagle beneath his 'Son Of God' emblazoned abs.

Justin Bieber just got two new tattoos! pic.twitter.com/eHQ6tMCJBD — Pop Crave (@PopCravings) March 21, 2017

BACK & NECK

9. 'Patience'

Around April 2014 Justin had the word 'patience' inked onto his back - which SOME fans thought was a dig at his on-off romance with Selena Gomez. The jury's still out on the TRUE meaning of this design.

10. Psalm verse

2013 saw Justin take his Christianity-themed tattoos to another level with a large verse design on his back taken from Psalm 119:105, which reads: "Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path".

11. Treble clef

Early 2014 saw Justin add another music-themed tattoo to his collection with a simple symbol for treble clef inked onto the back of his neck.

12. Stratford Cullitons

Justin had the symbol for junior ice hockey team the Stratford Cullitons inked as a large tattoo on his back, all in honour of his grandfather - who used to take him to see the team play. Stop it Biebs, you're breaking our hearts!

LEFT ARM

13. The eagle

One of Justin's biggest tattoos is the giant eagle he has inked onto his left shoulder.

14. The tiger

Also on Justin's left arm, the singer had a tiger head tattooed back in spring 2013 - perhaps to represent his wild side, because we all know he has one!

15. The eye

This design is another tribute to his mum Pattie Mallette - and is said to represent her watching over him.

16. 'Believe'

The word 'believe' joined Justin's ever-growing collection back in 2012 to mark the release of his album of the same name - and for his fans the 'Beliebers'.

17. The castle & prince

Perhaps this design represents Justin's chivalry when it comes to the ladies in his life?

18. Koi carp

April 2013 saw Justin add a traditional tattoo when he had a koi inked onto his arm - a symbol of good luck in many cultures!

19. The owl

This tattoo was done back in October 2012, and is a symbol of wisdom - as well as a recurring motif in Justin's pictures and his 'Believe' tour.

RIGHT ARM

20. 'Trust'

Another spring 2014 addition, the simple word 'Trust' sits in the crook of Justin's right arm.

21. The boombox

Keeping up with the music theme, spring 2014 saw Justin add a boombox to his tattoos - not that Justin was around when they were a thing!

22. The 'music' symbol

Back in 2012 Justin added the Japanese Kanji character for music to his huge tattoo collection.

23. The jester

Fans believe Justin's jester image was supposed to be a stab back at the press.

24. The Korean mask

Justin's smiling Korean mask symbol was inked onto the singer's sleeve in March last year, and serves as a reference to Justin's strong faith.

25. The fish scales

Keeping up with more traditional tattoo imagery - Justin added fish scales to his sleeve, probably a reference to his star sign being a Pisces.

26. The ‘G’ letter

2015 has been slow on the new tattoo front for Justin, but he did add the letter 'G' to his sleeve in honour of friends Chad and Julia Veach, and their daughter Georgia who suffers from Lissencephaly. “She is incredible and has the sweetest soul. You guys make me better and I’m blessed to have you in my life," Justin posted to reveal the tattoo.

27. The compass

The start of 2014 saw Justin add a LOT of new tattoos to his body - including a compass which is likely to symbolise guidance and keeping your eye on your destination!

28. The ghost

In March 2014, Justin immortalised PROBABLY one of his favourite video games with a cheeky design of the iconic ghost from Super Mario Brothers.

29. The 'Banksy'

Another spring 2014 addition - on the back of his arm Justin paid tribute to the art of graffiti artist Banksy with a depiction of his famous 'Balloon Girl' work of art.

30. The eight ball

In spring 2014 Justin - ever one to follow traditional tattoo styles - had a small eight-ball added to his arm sleeve for good luck.

31. The 'chi' symbol

February 2013 saw Justin add a large 'Chi' symbol - which may be yet another reference to the 'Where Are U Now' star's faith.

LEGS

32. Jesus Christ

On Justin's left leg, back in early 2012, the singer had a depiction done of Jesus Christ himself.

33. The praying hands

March 2012 saw Justin add another religious themed tattoo, this time on his right leg, when he had a large pair of praying hands inked onto the back of his calf.

So there you have it! Your guide to the ever-growing collection of Justin Bieber's tattoos. Watch this space for an update when he (inevitably) gets a new design done.

