Get Ready To Scream, Wembley… Shawn Mendes Is The First Star CONFIRMED For The #CapitalSTB!

Canadian superstar Shawn is flying in to get the UK’s biggest summer party started on 10th June!

We know you guys have been waiting with bated breath for us to announce which HUGE stars will be taking the stage at this year’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone… and we’ve kicked it off with a bang – Shawn Mendes is coming to the #CapitalSTB!

It’s Shawn’s first time taking the stage at our iconic Summertime Ball – and he told us how excited he was to get the party going with you on the day, “I’m very excited about it, I’m very, very happy to be there, I can’t wait!”

WATCH: Shawn Mendes On Why He Can't Wait For #CapitalSTB 03:12

When asked how he felt about performing to 80,000 people at Wembley, Shawn revealed, “I’ve never even seen so many people in front of me! I’m very excited. I’ve watched the videos a hundred times so I can’t wait to play there!”

Shawn’s also going to try and get you guys singing along with him on the day, telling Roman Kemp, “It’s a huge event which somehow feels intimate which is very hard to do and that’s because of the artists, I’m excited for that and I’m going to see if I can get the crowd to sing.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to make 80,000 people sing along to a song so I’m hoping I can do that. If I can take my in-ears out at that moment and hear the crowd sing that would be in my top 5 craziest moments ever.”

With a host of hits under his belt, including ‘Stitches’ and his new song ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’, you KNOW his set is going to be INCREDIBLE!

So make sure you're free on Saturday 10th June to get to Wembley Stadium – it's going to be unmissable!

