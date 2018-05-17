Shawn Mendes Has Teased New Song 'Where Were You In The Morning' And Fans Are Going Wild

Shawn's new song from his upcoming album is nearly here and we can't hold in the excitement!

Shawn Mendes has been dropping anthem after anthem in the lead up to his brand new album (and Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone of course) and today he's teased something huge.

On both his Instagram and Twitter account, Shawn posted the artwork to what we can only believe is the follow up to 'In My Blood', 'Lost In Japan' and 'Youth'.

And it's called 'Where Were You In The Morning'...

The release date of the song is the 18th May 2018, just one full week before the release of his second studio self-titled album.

Understandably, fans have already lost all their chill with the news of a new Shawn track ready and waiting...

OMGGFFGANDMA — lucy (@hilucyhere) May 17, 2018

We can't wait to read the lyrics for 'Where Were You In The Morning' as soon as we can, so check back here once the song is released & we'll have them here just for you!