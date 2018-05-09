Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013

9 May 2018, 11:09

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Having built up a super close relationship in recent times, it actually turns out Hailey has had her eye on Shawn for the last five years!

Putting stuff out into the world in order to make it happen is nothing new. But the fact that Hailey Baldwin may have tweeted her relationship with Shawn Mendes into existence back in 2013 certainly is a surprise.

Back on 10th September 2013, the model/tv personality took to the social media platform to reveal her feelings about the 'Mercy' star and 5 years on they seem to be very close.

> Shawn Mendes Fuelled Hailey Baldwin Relationship Rumours With One Simple Move At The Met Gala

Hailey wrote, 'Hey Shawn Mendes, let's date so you can sing to me all day. I'm joking but not really..'. After not seeing the tweet initially, Shawn spotted it a while later and tweeted, 'Just finding out now that @haileybaldwin tweeted at me !'.

Hailey Baldwin Tweeting Shawn Mendes

 

Was that the moment that the pair sparked their friendship or did it take a little while longer for them to become BFFs?

Thinking about then 16 year old Hailey tweeting about then 13 year old Shawn seems kinda strange now, but their relationship has only gone from strength to strength since then.

Just check out how incredible they looked on the red carpet at the Met Gala recently...

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin
Pic: Getty

Yeah, so now we're just working out exactly what we want from the universe and are planning our tweet to bring it into existence. Although maybe we should just leave it to these lot..

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Shawn News!

Whilst you're here, check out these amazing Shawn and Hailey Met Gala moments...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kendall Jenner Push At The Met Gala

Kendall Jenner Says That Met Gala Push Incident Is 'Absolutely False'

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Tears Left To Cry artwork
    No Tears Left To Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  2. 2
    2002 artwork
    2002
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  5. 5
    Nice For What artwork
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  6. 6
    Answerphone artwork
    Answerphone
    Banx & Ranx + Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  7. 7
    Make Your Own Kind of Music artwork
    Make Your Own Kind of Music
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  9. 9
    Familiar artwork
    Familiar
    Liam Payne feat. J Balvin
    itunes
  10. 10
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  11. 11
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  13. 13
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  14. 14
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  17. 17
    I'll Be There artwork
    I'll Be There
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  18. 18
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  19. 19
    Bad Vibe artwork
    Bad Vibe
    M.O . x Lotto Boyzz x Mr Eazi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  23. 23
    Let Me artwork
    Let Me
    ZAYN
  24. 24
    Say Something artwork
    Say Something
    Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
    itunes
  25. 25
    German artwork
    German
    EO
    itunes
  26. 26
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  27. 27
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G) artwork
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  28. 28
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  29. 29
    Love Lies artwork
    Love Lies
    Khalid & Normani
    itunes
  30. 30
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  31. 31
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  32. 32
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  33. 33
    Youth artwork
    Youth
    Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid
    itunes
  34. 34
    No Roots artwork
    No Roots
    Alice Merton
    itunes
  35. 35
    Call Out My Name artwork
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  36. 36
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  37. 37
    Chun-Li artwork
    Chun-Li
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  38. 38
    Done For Me artwork
    Done For Me
    Charlie Puth feat. Kehlani
    itunes
  39. 39
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  40. 40
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site