Rixton - 'Me And My Broken Heart'

9 May 2014, 09:33

Rixton Music Video Still

Check out the music video for the English band's first official single.

Rixton have unveiled their music video for their brand new single 'Me And My Broken Heart'.

The British band, fronted by actor Jake Roche, revealed the video this month, after shooting to fame in 2014 for their spoof music video for 'Make Out'

Rixton are set to release their new single 'Me And My Broken Heart' on 13th July.

