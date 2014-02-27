The Vamps - 'Last Night' (Official Video)

Check out the boys putting on the party of the year in their next action-packed music video.

The Vamps throw the ultimate party in their music video for new single 'Last Night'.

The 'Can We Dance' four-piece blow their music video budget on fairground rides and games, pinnatas and convertible cars throughout the fun-filled promo.

'Last Night' follows both 'Can We Dance' and 'Wild Heart' as the third single release from Brad, Connor, Tristan and James.

The Vamps will release 'Last Night' as their next single on 7th April.