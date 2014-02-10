Gary Oldman Covers Pitbull And Ke$ha's 'Timber' – Watch

10 February 2014, 11:36

Actor Gary Oldman Sings Pitbull & Ke$ha's 'Timber' Live

The award-winning star puts his own spin on the duo's recent Vodafone Big Top 40 chart-topper.

00:32

Watch as the Hollywood actor stars in one of the most unlikely videos of the year.

Hollywood star Gary Oldman has recorded a special cover version of Pitbull and Ke$ha's latest track 'Timber'.

The 55 year-old actor, famed for roles in The Dark Knight, Tinker Tailor Solider Spy and Bram Stoker's Dracula, recorded the special version of the song during his visit to Capital.

The track has been a smash on the Vodafone Big Top 40 since it was released and has been given a further lease of life by Gary.

Gary is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to take on a hit single following The cast of The Anchorman 2 singing Katy Perry's 'Roar' and Samuel L Jackson's take on Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'.

Hear what the original version sounds like below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Pitbull feat. Ke$ha - Timber on MUZU.TV.

Rihanna