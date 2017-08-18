P!nk - 'What About Us'

Here's P!nk proving once again how much of a legendary popstar she is.

Never one to keep quiet on the important things in life, P!nk has once again delivered a video that'll make you fall in love with her even more.

The music video puts a spotlight on social groups that are currently feeling all types of oppression in the U.S.A and is as thought provoking as it gets.

Chatting about her new LP, she revealed , "I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album - It's been a while and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."

