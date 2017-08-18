P!nk - 'What About Us'

18 August 2017, 15:00

Here's P!nk proving once again how much of a legendary popstar she is.

Never one to keep quiet on the important things in life, P!nk has once again delivered a video that'll make you fall in love with her even more.

The music video puts a spotlight on social groups that are currently feeling all types of oppression in the U.S.A and is as thought provoking as it gets. 

Chatting about her new LP, she revealed , "I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album - It's been a while and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."

Let's just rewind the clock and watch the absolute classic 'So What' by the lady herself...

Pink - 'So What'

Celebrity Birthdays - Virgo

