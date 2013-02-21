One Direction - 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)' (Official Video)

The 'Kiss You' five-piece are back with a revealing music video for their new charity single.

One Direction take fans along with them on an intimate journey on their tour in the official music video for their new charity single 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)'.

The 'Live While We're Young' singers are back with their latest single, and opted to shoot the song's video themselves while out on their travels in order to help save money towards their charity of choice.

Harry, Liam, Louis, Zayn and Niall are seen introducing video in the opening seconds, before each perform into the camera at various locations across the globe including London, New York City and Ghana.

The 'Little Things' singers give impromptu performances throughout the promo in front of iconic locations like Big Ben and 10 Downing Street in London and Times Square in the Big Apple.

During one scene the UK boy band perform a dance routine in front of 10 Downing Street only to be joined by UK Prime Minister David Cameron in a special cameo appearance.

One Direction recently reached number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 with 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)' and kick off a 117-date world tour this coming weekend (23rd February).

Watch One Direction's official music video for 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]