One Direction - 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)' (Official Video)

21 February 2013, 08:32

The 'Kiss You' five-piece are back with a revealing music video for their new charity single.

One Direction take fans along with them on an intimate journey on their tour in the official music video for their new charity single 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)'.

The 'Live While We're Young' singers are back with their latest single, and opted to shoot the song's video themselves while out on their travels in order to help save money towards their charity of choice.

Harry, Liam, Louis, Zayn and Niall are seen introducing video in the opening seconds, before each perform into the camera at various locations across the globe including London, New York City and Ghana.

The 'Little Things' singers give impromptu performances throughout the promo in front of iconic locations like Big Ben and 10 Downing Street in London and Times Square in the Big Apple.

During one scene the UK boy band perform a dance routine in front of 10 Downing Street only to be joined by UK Prime Minister David Cameron in a special cameo appearance.

One Direction recently reached number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 with 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)' and kick off a 117-date world tour this coming weekend (23rd February).

Watch One Direction's official music video for 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Cheryl

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl

Liam Payne

The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

WATCH: It's Coming - Harry Styles Has Dropped The Coolest TV Advert For His Upcoming Single
Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10