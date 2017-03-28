"I've Spoken Over DMs" - Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Claims Niall Horan Slid In Her DMs After Her Split

28 March 2017, 10:40

Niall Horan and Marnie Simpson Asset

It turns out that the 'This Town' singer is a fan of a night out on the toon.

After TOWIE's Lewis Bloor cheated on Marnie Simpson, the Geordie Shore star clearly wants to show him what he's missing - by chatting to some of the world's biggest stars.

The 25-year old reality star has said that she's been exchanging messages with the one and only... Niall Horan.

> Chloe Ferry Opens Up About Her Body Issues And How She Wishes She Was 'Naturally Skinny'

Marnie Simpson National Television AwardsPic: Getty

Niall's admitted, himself, that he's a fan of Geordie Shore; and it looks like he's a bit of a fan of Marnie too, having started following her on Twitter, and apparently sliding into her DMs, according to the Newcastle babe.

She's also mentioned that James Arthur has popped up in her direct messages to chat, as she said "I've been speaking to them. We've said hello and I've spoken over DMs with both of them.

"It's just friendly – they’re both big fans of the show." If this means we could see Niall and James on the fifteenth season of Geordie Shore, that'd be purely belta, man!

> You Can Keep Up To Date With All The Latest Celebrity Gossip AND Biggest Tunes By Downloading Our App Right Here!

You May Also Like...

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Hits Back On Snapchat

01:50

Trending On Capital FM

Tattoo Fixers New Season December 2016

Tattoo Fixers' Jay Has Slammed Reports That Guests Of The Show Weren't Happy With Their Tats & Its SO Sassy
Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Cheryl

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl

Liam Payne

The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

WATCH: It's Coming - Harry Styles Has Dropped The Coolest TV Advert For His Upcoming Single
Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10