Girl Meets Louis Tomlinson, Asks Him To Draw A Hedgehog For New Tattoo, Get's Nothing Like It

24 January 2017, 08:13

Louis Tomlinson Meets Fan

Picture the scene, you're walking down the street in NYC and your idol comes walking towards you, what d'ya do?

Ask him to draw a hedgehog, obvs! 

That's exactly what happened to Ivanna Portilla anyway. She met Louis yesterday and asked him to draw a hedgehog as best as he could for a tattoo...kinda cute right?

Only thing is, Louis said he can't. So what did he do instead? Write the word 'Home,' THREE TIMES.

What does this mean? Why did he choose the word 'Home?' 

Well no one really knows atm, Ivanna's not given any context, however that's not stopped fans analysing the hell outta it. 

For instance, just *look* at that second 'home.'  

And someone couldn't help noticing Louis' in-ear monitors dangling on his chest.

Plus a Larry supporter spotted a link between the word 'home' and Harry...

We've contact Ivanna to try and get some answers but either way, congrats to her for meeting Louis <3

Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About That Touching X Factor Performance After His Mum's Death

You May Also Like

Louis Hugs Simon & Dermot At The X Factor Final

00:45

C24s0J6UcAEf-ms.jpg

Trending On Capital FM

Lush Unicorn Asset

This Magical Video Shows How Lush Make Their Unicorn Bubble Bars & It's So Satisfying To Watch
Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Louis Tomlinson Music

See more Louis Tomlinson Music

Louis Tomlinson Latest

See more Louis Tomlinson Latest

Louis Tomlinson X Factor

Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About That Touching X Factor Performance After His Mum's Death
Louis Tomlinson Freddie Tomlinson Birthday

WATCH: Briana Jungwirth & Louis Tomlinson Reunited For Freddie's Bday & It's Hella Cute
Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell

“There’s No Bad Feelings” It Looks Like Louis Tomlinson & Danielle Campbell HAVE Split
Louis Tomlinson and Johannah Deakin

“She Told Me To Keep Going” Louis Tomlinson Talks About His Mum’s Death For The First Time
Louis Tomlinson and James Arthur

James Arthur Hopes That This Collaboration Will End His Feud With Louis Tomlinson Once & For All!