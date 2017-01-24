Girl Meets Louis Tomlinson, Asks Him To Draw A Hedgehog For New Tattoo, Get's Nothing Like It

Now Playing
24 January 2017, 08:13
Picture the scene, you're walking down the street in NYC and your idol comes walking towards you, what d'ya do?
Ask him to draw a hedgehog, obvs!
That's exactly what happened to Ivanna Portilla anyway. She met Louis yesterday and asked him to draw a hedgehog as best as he could for a tattoo...kinda cute right?
I just met Louis!!!!!— ivanna (@nocontrolszarry) January 23, 2017
Only thing is, Louis said he can't. So what did he do instead? Write the word 'Home,' THREE TIMES.
Omfg Louis was so cute I asked him to draw a hedgehog as best as he could for a tattoo and he said he can't so he just wrote 'home' 3x pic.twitter.com/eIAMAr6wQE— ivanna (@nocontrolszarry) January 23, 2017
What does this mean? Why did he choose the word 'Home?'
@nocontrolszarry did you ask him to write "home" or he did that randomly by himself?— Julie (@louisdangcaster) January 23, 2017
Well no one really knows atm, Ivanna's not given any context, however that's not stopped fans analysing the hell outta it.
For instance, just *look* at that second 'home.'
@nocontrolszarry I'm in love with the second "home" Looks very pretty! Don't say that you have a bad handwriting again! @Louis_Tomlinson— Peazer ❤ (@Emmaaa_Tommo) January 23, 2017
And someone couldn't help noticing Louis' in-ear monitors dangling on his chest.
@nocontrolszarry excuse me but... THAT RED THING IS THIS RED THING with the number 28? You saw Louis after work in the studio? pic.twitter.com/SNDj7qV7E3— øreh (@mileydomapijas) January 23, 2017
Plus a Larry supporter spotted a link between the word 'home' and Harry...
@nocontrolszarry pic.twitter.com/i0tVk8fmrg— Felicia Rhodes (@felicianiiicole) January 23, 2017
We've contact Ivanna to try and get some answers but either way, congrats to her for meeting Louis <3
My pics with Louis he was so cute and sweet and his outfit was amazing pic.twitter.com/50LRaK0OLp— ivanna (@nocontrolszarry) January 23, 2017
