Girl Meets Louis Tomlinson, Asks Him To Draw A Hedgehog For New Tattoo, Get's Nothing Like It

Picture the scene, you're walking down the street in NYC and your idol comes walking towards you, what d'ya do?

Ask him to draw a hedgehog, obvs!

That's exactly what happened to Ivanna Portilla anyway. She met Louis yesterday and asked him to draw a hedgehog as best as he could for a tattoo...kinda cute right?

I just met Louis!!!!! — ivanna (@nocontrolszarry) January 23, 2017

Only thing is, Louis said he can't. So what did he do instead? Write the word 'Home,' THREE TIMES.

Omfg Louis was so cute I asked him to draw a hedgehog as best as he could for a tattoo and he said he can't so he just wrote 'home' 3x pic.twitter.com/eIAMAr6wQE — ivanna (@nocontrolszarry) January 23, 2017

What does this mean? Why did he choose the word 'Home?'

@nocontrolszarry did you ask him to write "home" or he did that randomly by himself? — Julie (@louisdangcaster) January 23, 2017

Well no one really knows atm, Ivanna's not given any context, however that's not stopped fans analysing the hell outta it.

For instance, just *look* at that second 'home.'

@nocontrolszarry I'm in love with the second "home" Looks very pretty! Don't say that you have a bad handwriting again! @Louis_Tomlinson — Peazer ❤ (@Emmaaa_Tommo) January 23, 2017

And someone couldn't help noticing Louis' in-ear monitors dangling on his chest.

@nocontrolszarry excuse me but... THAT RED THING IS THIS RED THING with the number 28? You saw Louis after work in the studio? pic.twitter.com/SNDj7qV7E3 — øreh (@mileydomapijas) January 23, 2017

Plus a Larry supporter spotted a link between the word 'home' and Harry...

We've contact Ivanna to try and get some answers but either way, congrats to her for meeting Louis <3

My pics with Louis he was so cute and sweet and his outfit was amazing pic.twitter.com/50LRaK0OLp — ivanna (@nocontrolszarry) January 23, 2017

