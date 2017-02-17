Louis Tomlinson's Younger Sister Daisy Has Been Forced To Defend Briana Against Instagram Trolls

17 February 2017, 12:21

Louis Tomlinson

She shut those trolls down pretty quickly.

Louis Tomlinson’s younger sister, Daisy Tomlinson has been forced to defend Briana Jungwirth against social media trolls. 

You know that social media is a weird place when someone who's only 12-years-old is forced to speak out. 

> Briana Jungwirth Felt That She Had To Delete Instagram & The Reason Why Is Awful

It all started out fairly innocently - Briana posted a lovely comment on Daisy’s photo saying, “pretty girl” and Louis’ sister simply replied with, “thank you” plus a nice love heart emoji. CUTE. 

However, things turned a bit sour when an internet troll began to slam Briana for making “fun of mental disorders, chooses to closet someone only for some money in her pocket, and there’s more”. 

WOW. 

They finally declared that “I will never ever respect her and I don’t have to so”. 

Daisy has clearly learnt a lesson from Louis and their other sister, Lottie, when it comes to sassiness and dealing with social media hate as she simply responded “don’t be awful and leave my page if you talk like that”. 

 

 

A post shared by Daisy Tomlinson Deakin (@daisytomlinson.deakin) onFeb 16, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

YES, DAISY.

You May Also Like...

Louis Tomlinson On Baby Freddie!

Louis Tomlinson opens up about Freddie and its so cute!

01:54

Trending On Capital FM

ames Corden's Parents Head to the GRAMMYs

WATCH: James Corden Sent His Parents To The GRAMMYs... And They Ended Up Snaking On Every Guest There!
Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Louis Tomlinson Music

See more Louis Tomlinson Music

Louis Tomlinson Latest

See more Louis Tomlinson Latest

Bella Thorne and Louis Tomlinson Asset

Bella Thorne's Been Flooded With Death Threats After She Commented On Louis T's Snap
Louis Tomlinson Slid Into Steve Aoki's DMs

WATCH: The Way Louis Tomlinson Confessed To Contacting Steve Aoki Will Make You Say "Yup. Me Too, Hun"
Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki Tales from Tour

Security Were Fed Up With 1D Stealing Arena Buggies; Louis Tomlinson Took Matters Into His Own Hands
Louis Tomlinson Meets Fan

Girl Meets Louis Tomlinson, Asks Him To Draw A Hedgehog For New Tattoo, Get's Nothing Like It
Louis Tomlinson baby Freddie

25 Of The Most Adorable Freddie Tomlinson Photos To Celebrate His First Birthday