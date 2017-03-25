WATCH: It's Coming - Harry Styles Has Dropped The Coolest TV Advert For His Upcoming Single

25 March 2017, 22:16

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

*cancels all plans for this date*

When you say the two words “Harry Styles” to us, something magical happens - we get goosebumps all over, because it reminds us of his upcoming solo work.

Not that we ever needed reminding again, after the One Direction heartthrob released his very own teaser trailer for his debut single, which is set to be released on 7 April.

> Harry Styles' Dunkirk Is Rated PG-13, Meaning Some Directioners Won't Actually Be Able To Watch It

The promotional televised advert is pretty damn mysterious - we get glimpses of Harry walking through a smoky stage, and pulling open a door to reveal a beam of light shining in…

THOSE EYES. Holy heck, he’s perfect, isn’t he?!

In the background, you can catch a deep, powerful instrumental, and while it’s unsure if this is a sample from his single, but what we do know is that if the ad’s anything to go by, it’s going to be launched on 7 April.

Yeah. We’re considering booking that day off of work too, just so we can listen to it on repeat.

Harry Styles 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle BallPic: Getty

> And Yes, You Can Listen To Even MORE One Direction By Downloading Our App Right Now!

You May Also Like...

Best Bits Of One Direction Kissing

00:49

Trending On Capital FM

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Liam Payne

The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...
Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends
Liam and Cheryl at St James's London carol concert

“She’s Always Been My Dream Girl” Liam Payne Opens Up About Cheryl For The First Time

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Gigi Hadid poses with Zayn

Zayn Malik Opens Up About His “Difficult” Second Album & Overcoming His Eating Disorder

ZAYN

Harry Styles Dunkirk PG-13 Rating Asset

Harry Styles' Dunkirk Is Rated PG-13, Meaning Loads Of Directioners Won't Actually Be Able To Watch It
Cheryl Liam Payne

Fans Think Leaked Documents Reveal How Cheryl & Liam Payne Are Going To Announce Their Baby News

Cheryl

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10