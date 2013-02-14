Olly Murs - 'Army Of Two' (Official Video)

14 February 2013, 12:23

The 'Troublemaker' star is back with the video for his second single from 'Right Place Right Time'.

Olly Murs creates an army of clones in the music video for his brand new single 'Army Of Two'.

The 'Troublemaker' singer is seen walking alone through an underground parking lot in the opening to the new video, before slowly being joined by more and more copies of himself.

Olly then sings in unison with the other versions of himself through various situations in his 'Army Of Two' promo, after writing the new song as a special tribute to his devoted fan base.

The video for the UK singer's new song was recorded at the end of January, and sees Olly dressed up in a smart grey waistcoat, black turtleneck jumper and smart trousers.

'Army Of Two' follows 'Troublemaker' as the second single to be released from his 2012 third album 'Right Place Right Time'.

Olly Murs officially releases his new single 'Army Of Two' on 10th March.

Check out the official music video for Olly Murs' 'Army Of Two' music video:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

