Olly Murs Has Signed Up For A Dating App But You Probably Won't Be Swiping Right On Him

29 December 2017, 13:13

Olly Murs is single and most definitely ready to mingle.

Just days after we found out that Olly’s been sliding into Love Island winner Amber’s DMs, it’s now been revealed that the cheeky new The Voice presenter is on a dating app but you won’t be able to find him to swipe him.

Here’s why…

The app called Raya is an exclusive app for people with huge social media followings and basically showbizzy type people. Think people like Kelly Osborne, Cara Delevingne, actress Sharon Stone and Joe Jonas.

 

Actually buzzing my tits off this is coming out!! Over a week to go!!

A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) onDec 29, 2017 at 3:05am PST

So for the rest of us basics, we’re gonna have to stick to Tinder we're afraid.

Olly’s search for love comes after rumours that he split from I’m A Celebrity... star and presenter Melanie Sykes who is 14 years his senior after the pair bonded over their love of keeping fit. The pair were rumoured to have dated for a year but none of them ever confirmed anything. 

With Olly joining The Voice judging panel in January he's probably going to be a bit too busy for love.

