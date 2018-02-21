WATCH: Olly Murs Reveals He’s Going To Steal Harry Styles’ BRIT Award If He Wins!

Olly’s not won one yet… so he’s going another way about getting one!

We challenged Marvin Humes to slip in the fact he has won two BRIT Awards into his interview with Olly Murs on the BRITs 2018 red carpet as many times as possible, and he did not disappoint!

As Marv ‘boasted’ about his awards, Olly thought he was rubbing in the fact that he hadn’t ever managed to bag one… so he hatched a plan to get one – by stealing one off another nominee!

Olly revealed that he would be presenting the award for best video and if Harry Styles wins, Olly will be taking it home instead as Hazza’s not there on the night!

We don’t know where you are in the world right now, Harry, but you’d better hurry to the BRITs in case you win and Olly nicks your gong!

