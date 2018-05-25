Nicki Minaj Just 'Confirmed' Her Relationship With Eminem

When a fan asked Nicki Minaj on Instagram if she is dating fellow rapper Eminem, she surprisingly answered yes.

Nicki Minaj has been confusing fans all week, first teasing a 'huge announcement', then delaying her albums release date and now, she seems to have just confirmed she is dating Eminem?!

Nicki captioned a video of her rapping on a new track with YG, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, "Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!", leading a fan to ask 'you dating eminem?' and to everyones shock, she replied saying yes.

This comes after announcing she is delaying the release of her album 'Queen' by three months in order to perfect it, but we're pretty sure no one is paying attention to that now we may have a new rap royalty couple on our hands.

