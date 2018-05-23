Nicki Minaj Fuels Pregnancy Rumours As She Tweets About Huge ‘Announcement’

What is it?!

Nicki Minaj has sent the rumour mill into overdrive after teasing she has a huge ‘announcement’ on Twitter.

The rapper was forced to cancel her upcoming appearance on The Ellen Show due to ‘doctors orders’ and took to the social media platform to reassure them she would still share her big news.

She wrote: “I couldn’t fly out to shoot Ellen. [Doctor’s Orders]. I’m sad about that. There’s an announcement I was going to make on Ellen. I’ll make it tomorrow via social media instead. Love you.”

Although some fans replied asking if she was going to drop album artwork or a track list, most began speculating that she could be pregnant.

“You got a bun in the oven, sis?” wrote one fan. Another added: “Are we pregnant?”

The ‘Chun Li’ star has still not spilled the beans but we’re excited to see what she has to say.

Don’t tease us like this, Nicki!