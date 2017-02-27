"I Don't Want Her To Sing About Me" - The Ox Worries That Perrie Will Sing About Him If They Break Up

27 February 2017, 15:11

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Fingers crossed she won't be singing 'Shout Out To My Ex 2.0' about him.

"This one's for you, lads". Not our words, but the words of Jade Thirlwall who honoured their recent BRIT Award-win to their exes.

And it seems like Perrie Edwards' bae, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, listened to those words and took note. The Arsenal star jokingly said he was worried about being the inspiration for some scathing break-up lyrics should he and Perrie not work out.

> WATCH: Perrie Edwards Singing In Bed With Her Topless BF Alex Chamberlain Is Cute AF

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spark pregnancy rumoursPic: Instagram

The 23-year old said he better watch out and that he doesn't "want her to become an ex and sing about me. Probably something about Arsenal being rubbish. I better look after her."

However, the couple still seem pretty loved up, after the pair were spotted celebrating Little Mix's first BRIT win, in London. The pair have, however, caused some controversy recently, with fans suspecting that Perrie is pregnant, after holding herself in a photo a certain way.

All we know is that these two are one of the cutest couples going, and we'll be equally as upset as you, Ox, if it doesn't work out.

You May Also Like...

Little Mix's 'Touch' Without Music Is The Funniest Thing Going!

Perrie's "meow" though...

02:41

Trending On Capital FM

Stormzy in the Capital Studio with Roman 2

Stormzy Missed Out On A Once In A Lifetime Experience With Katy Perry & The Reason Is Too Funny
Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall Wardrobe Malfunction

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Had A Bit Of A Wardrobe Blunder & Didn't Notice Until Fans Pointed It Out
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spark p

Fans Think Perrie Edwards Is Pregnant Based On This Photo But They’re Clutching At Straws

Jesy Nelson Chris Clark Instagram

A Snapchat Story Has Fuelled Rumours That Jesy Nelson & TOWIE Hunk Chris Clark Are Dating

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlaid-Chamberlain

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Singing In Bed With Her Topless BF Alex Chamberlain Is Cute AF
Katy Perry Grammy Awards 2017

Katy Perry Is The Latest Star CONFIRMED To Be Performing At The BRIT Awards 2017!
Little Mix Without Music

WATCH: Little Mix's 'Touch' Got The Bad Lip-Reading Treatment And It's The Funniest Thing We've Seen!

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Perrie Edwards birthday

17 Photos From Perrie's EPIC Hippie Themed 23rd Birthday Party Which Will Make You Wish You Were There