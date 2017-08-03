WATCH: James Corden Won't Take "No" For An Answer, As He Constantly Tries To Join Little Mix In New Skit

3 August 2017, 07:47

James Corden Crashed Little Mix's Performance, And It Didn't Go To Plan

01:01

We'd pay good money to get an eye-roll from Jade, like she did right here.

If you tell us you haven't dreamt about being the fifth member of Little Mix, we're pretty confident you're lying to us. We've longed to be in the band. You've longed to be in the band. Even James Corden wants to be in the band.

No. Seriously.

> WATCH: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Literally Snatched Someone’s Weave & It’s Too Funny!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Little MixPic: PA Images

Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie swung by The Late Late Show's iconic studios to promote their latest album, and in a behind-the-scenes-sketch, James Corden proved he was essentially us in a different body.

Opening with him begging the girls to be the fifth member, the 'Power' singers pie him off, but when they're performing 'Touch', James literally crashes their song with feathers and a scarf, to sing 'Lady Marmalade'.

Little Mix Sing An AMAZING Acapella Version of Hair!

02:03

There's a few things we've learned from this hilarious video; 1) Little Mix are perfect as they are, and can't get bettered, 2) We need a Little Mix Carpool Karaoke ASAP, 3) We want some of James' fudge.

> Download Our App, And We'll Give You The 'Power' To Listen To All Of Little Mix's Biggest Hits RN

Here's Little Mix's live performance of 'Hair' from #CapitalSTB... And there's not a James Corden in sight.

Little Mix - 'Hair' (Live At Capital's Summertime Ball 2017)

03:58

Trending On Capital FM

Celebrity Big Brother Fire Alarm

CBB's Paul Dannan Causes The House To Be Evacuated With The Most Stupid Mistake In Big Brother History
Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid Perrie Edwards

Uh Oh… Friends Claim Zayn’s “Disappointed” With Perrie Edwards’ Dig At Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

vJade Thirlwall weave snatch

WATCH: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Literally Snatched Someone’s Weave & It’s Too Funny!

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Perrie Edwards Instagram Hero

11 Times Perrie Edwards' Stunning Photos Sent Instagram Into Absolute Meltdown