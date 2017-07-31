WATCH: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Literally Snatched Someone’s Weave & It’s Too Funny!

31 July 2017, 10:43

vJade Thirlwall weave snatch

… and she kept it, too!

Little Mix snatch our metaphorical weaves on a regular basis, but Jade Thirlwall took it one step further when she literally snatched a weave out of the crowd during their performance in Sydney this week!

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Shades Gigi Hadid With A Subtle (But BRUTAL) Lyric Change Live On Stage

Jade whipped the wig off a young guy in drag in one of the front rows of their concert this week – and decided to keep the hair piece and take it on the rest of the tour with her.

She posted a series of pics on Instagram with the caption, “someone's wig literally and metaphorically flew off in reaction to our show tonight in Sydney. I'm not actually sure if you wanted it back but I got excited so I've kept it and plan on bringing her with me on tour to create memories like you used to at school with the class teddy bear on your hols.

“Thank you @iamblakenichol for your delightful lace front. I'm open to name suggestions for her if anyone's got ideas? Here's a selection of photos of me enjoying the wig.”

Obviously, Blake (who looked pretty darn amazing all dressed up) was pretty excited to be noticed by his idol, posting, “Crying in the corner of my hotel room due to the fact that QUEEN JADE THIRLWALL TAGGED ME IN A POST HOW SHE SNATCHED MY WEAVE i'm so shook bye y'all”.

 

Bringing the fire so call me Daenerys. So lucky to have met this gorgeous girl last night.

A post shared by blake nichol (@iamblakenichol) onJul 29, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Jade, you can snatch our weaves anytime! 

> Download Our App Now, And You Can Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear - Like ALL Those Little Mix Anthems 

Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex' (Live At Capital's Summertime Ball 2017)

04:29

Trending On Capital FM

Millie Mackintosh Hugo Taylor

Congratulations! Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor Confirm They’re Engaged!

Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards Calling Out Gigi Hadid

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Shades Gigi Hadid With A Subtle (But BRUTAL) Lyric Change Live On Stage

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Jed Elliott Jade Thirlwall

“Obviously She’s A Little Disappointed” Jed Elliott Sticks Up For Jade Thirlwall After Aladdin Snub

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Perrie Edwards Instagram Hero

11 Times Perrie Edwards' Stunning Photos Sent Instagram Into Absolute Meltdown