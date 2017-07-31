WATCH: Perrie Edwards Shades Gigi Hadid With A Subtle (But BRUTAL) Lyric Change Live On Stage

31 July 2017, 08:10

Did Perrie Edwards Just Shout Out Gigi Hadid With This Sly Lyric Change?!

00:27

And we live for Jade's reaction.

'Shout Out To My Ex' is - and always will be - the anthem for getting over past baes, for it's strong, empowering lyrics. Now, Little Mix's Perrie has just taken it one step further, according to some.

During a recent performance on stage, the four girls were performing their 2016 hit, 'Shout Out To My Ex', and all was going according to plan, until...

> "Obviously She's A Little Disappointed" Jed Elliott Sticks Up For Jade Thirlwall After Aladdin Snub

Perrie Edwards V Festival 2016Pic: Getty

Perrie took to the microphone to sing her iconic lyric, "Hope she ain't faking it like I did", but this time - according to a few followers who commented on the video - she tweaked the words to shade her ex's, Zayn, current girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

During the live performance - which Twitter-user, @risecarpenter, caught - the 24-year-old apparently said "Hope she ain't faking it like Hadid", and we weren't the only ones whose jaws dropped to the ground... Jade couldn't even continue on with the song, as she was too busy creasing up at the subtle dig.

Little Mix Pranked Roman And It's INCREDIBLE!

03:33

Just Jade's reaction though. Everything about Jerrie is just too damn precious.

> Download Our App Now, And You Can Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear - Like ALL Those Little Mix Anthems

And if you can't get enough of 'Shout Out To My Ex', check out the girls' incredible live performance at #CapitalSTB right now...

Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex' (Live At Capital's Summertime Ball 2017)

04:29

Trending On Capital FM

Millie Mackintosh Hugo Taylor

Congratulations! Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor Confirm They’re Engaged!

Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

vJade Thirlwall weave snatch

WATCH: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Literally Snatched Someone’s Weave & It’s Too Funny!

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Jed Elliott Jade Thirlwall

“Obviously She’s A Little Disappointed” Jed Elliott Sticks Up For Jade Thirlwall After Aladdin Snub

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Perrie Edwards Instagram Hero

11 Times Perrie Edwards' Stunning Photos Sent Instagram Into Absolute Meltdown