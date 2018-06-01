Jade Thirlwall Hits Back After Little Mix Fans Fear New Pics Prove She's Going Solo

1 June 2018, 11:29

Jade's recent pics and videos on Instagram have got some Little Mix fans worried that she might be about to break off into a solo career!

We love Jade, Leigh-Anne, Jesy and Perrie all as the beautiful, amazing individuals they are, but we absolutely adore when they come together to create one of the most powerful pop groups on the world - Little Mix.

So when Jade started posting pictures and videos (above) of herself in the studio without her bandmates, as well as performing on stage with her boyfriend Jed Elliott's band The Struts, some fans became a bit concerned.

However Jade was on hand to put their worries to bed once and for all when she replied to a fan on Instagram who had begged the star not to go solo...

Jumping in the comments, Jade wrote, 'I literally just jammed with my boyfriend's band. Let's all get a grip' and with that straight-to-the-point reponse she ended the Little Mix solo chat.

The whole thing stirred up a mixed response from fans on Twitter who also tried to extinguish the solo talk...

So it's all good guys, LM5 is well and truly on the way and we've got a whole new Little Mix era to live through coming very soon. Time to get very, very excited!

