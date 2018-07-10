WATCH: Little Mix Set Jade Thirlwall Up With Perrie Edwards' Boyfriend In An Awkard 2015 Interview

The 'Only You' singers tried to set up Perrie's current boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Jade in an interview back in 2015, and it makes for some hilariously awkward viewing...

There is nothing we love more than a throwback interview where you can sit back and laugh at all the stuff that has changed, and this amazing Little Mix interview does just this, as they sit down with professional footballer Alex 'The Ox' Oxlade-Chamberlain (and Perrie Edwards' current boyfriend) to have a natter about sport served with a side of flirt, and not from Perrie!

Perrie Edwards Praises The NHS For Saving Her Life In Emotional Post

Perrie and The Ox have been in a relationship since last year, and coincidentally, she wasn't in the interview due to illness and perhaps that turned out for the best, as her bandmates tried their hardest to get the sparks flying between Jade and Alex, which he seems to be more than happy to oblige!

The band banter with the footballer about watching a basketball game, saying, "Jade needs protecting, she's so diddy, she's single as well" to which Alex replies: "I'm sure I can help out" whilst Jade sit there looking pretty uncomfortable during the whole encounter. AWKS.

We really thought about letting that video be one for the archives, but it's just too good. Soz Perrie, we love you.

Picture: Giphy

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News