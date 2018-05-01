Perrie Edwards' Complete Dating History - From Zayn Malik To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

From her early days as an engaged woman, to dating actors, models an England football player, we take a look back at the Little Mix lady's dating past...

She's a member of the biggest girlband in the world and has been linked to variety of different hunks in her time, so let's take a look back at some of the men of Perrie's past...

Zayn Malik

Cast your mind all the way back to 2011, it was a simpler time, when One Direction were only just starting out and Zayn wanted to spend his birthday at Disneyland...

These two got together when One Direction performed on the X Factor live shows which Little Mix were competing in and had a whirlwind four-year relationship. The pair got engaged in 2013 and things ended on terrible terms in 2015 when Zayn infamously broke it off Perry via text. They shared a house and a dog (which Perrie got custody of) and Perrie has spoken about how devastating the whole thing was, the Little Mix song 'Shout Out To My Ex' is also said to be about him. Zayn moved on with supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after.

A few months after her split from Zayn in 2015, Perrie was spotted arm in arm with model Leon King at Winter Wonderland in London, but after he started tweeting some pretty strange stuff , including a dig at Zayn with the phrase 'we don't need no pillow talk', Perrie called it off- and called him out, with her band mates on side to defend her. Bye hun.

Luke Pasqualino

Luke AKA Freddie from Skins dated the 'Touch' singer for a few months in 2016 and dated is probs the best word for it, as it was nothing serious. They were spotted looking cute n cosy with each other on a series of nights out but because of her hectic Little Mix schedule, didn't have the time for anything for more serious. Soz Luke :(

Alex 'The Ox' Chamberlain

We're happy to report that Pez and her pro-footballer boo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, known to many as 'The Ox' are stronger than ever, having kept their relationship low-key until going public in 2017. They keep us up to date with all their cute videos and snaps she even goes to his games ! She is starting a serious new age of the WAG and we are loving her for it. Alex plays for Liverpool FC and England (get him!)

Honestly, these two give us all the feels and our favourite lady Perrie deserves all the happiness <3.