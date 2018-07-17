Little Mix Jade Thirlwall: Age, Instagram And Boyfriend Details Revealed

17 July 2018, 16:59

Little Mix Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall is one member of the biggest girl group Little Mix and here are all the vital details you need to know about her from social media to her romance with Jed Elliot.

Little Mix beauty Jade Thirlwall has been making headlines thanks to her amazing support of the LGTBQ+ community - but what do we really know about her?

Taking it back to basics, we find out all the vital and important details about the Cheat Codes singer and Little Mix member including her age, Instagram and relationship with boyfriend Jed Elliot.

Here are all the facts you need to know about Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s bandmate:

> Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Praises The NHS For Saving Her Life

Little Mix Jade Thirlwall

(PIC: Getty)

How old is Jade Thirlwall?

Jade is one of the youngest members of the band alongside Perrie Edwards aged 25.

She celebrates her birthday on Boxing Day.

Who is Jade Thirlwall’s boyfriend?

The pop star is currently dating and super smitten with her man Jed Elliot, the Struts bassist.

They have been together since January 2016 and have even surprised fans with an on-stage performance together.

Jade Thirlwall

(PIC: Getty)

Jade Thirlwall on Instagram

With 4.6million followers and counting, you can keep a personal eye on Jade over at her Instagram account, @jadethirlwall.

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jesy Nelson & boyfriend Harry James get a pedicure

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Gave Fans A Toe-tally Unique Insight Into Her Relationship With Harry James
Which Is The Real Little Mix Album Artwork?

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Little Mix Single Artwork?

Jade Thirlwall LGBTQ Ally

4 Important Reasons Jade Thirlwall Is The Ultimate LGTBQ+ Ally
Little Mix 'Only You' Music Video Teaser

WATCH: Little Mix Tease 'Only You' Music Video With Secret Code
Perrie Boyfriend Flirts Jade Interview

WATCH: Little Mix Set Jade Thirlwall Up With Perrie Edwards' Boyfriend In An Awkward 2015 Interview

More News

See more More News

Abercombie Job revenge

Guy Loses His Job At Abercrombie & Fitch, Takes Himself Some Sweet Sweet Revenge
Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld

Niall Horan's Taken His 'Relationship' With Hailee Steinfeld To The Next Level
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott GQ Interview

Kylie Jenner And Boyfriend Travis Scott Finally Address The 'Kardashian Curse'
Kylie Jenner scar

Kylie Jenner Leg Scar: How Travis Scott’s Girlfriend Really Hurt Her Leg
Zedd Asked Ariana Grande To DJ At Her Wedding

WATCH: Zedd’s Personal Message To Ariana Grande Asking To DJ At Her Wedding With Pete Davidson