Little Mix Jade Thirlwall: Age, Instagram And Boyfriend Details Revealed

Jade Thirlwall is one member of the biggest girl group Little Mix and here are all the vital details you need to know about her from social media to her romance with Jed Elliot.

Little Mix beauty Jade Thirlwall has been making headlines thanks to her amazing support of the LGTBQ+ community - but what do we really know about her?

Taking it back to basics, we find out all the vital and important details about the Cheat Codes singer and Little Mix member including her age, Instagram and relationship with boyfriend Jed Elliot.

Here are all the facts you need to know about Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s bandmate:

> Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Praises The NHS For Saving Her Life

(PIC: Getty)

How old is Jade Thirlwall?

Jade is one of the youngest members of the band alongside Perrie Edwards aged 25.

She celebrates her birthday on Boxing Day.

Who is Jade Thirlwall’s boyfriend?

The pop star is currently dating and super smitten with her man Jed Elliot, the Struts bassist.

They have been together since January 2016 and have even surprised fans with an on-stage performance together.

(PIC: Getty)

Jade Thirlwall on Instagram

With 4.6million followers and counting, you can keep a personal eye on Jade over at her Instagram account, @jadethirlwall.