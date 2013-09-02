Lawson - 'Juliet' (Official Video)

2 September 2013, 09:14

Kelly Brooks cameo in Lawsons video

The 'Brokenhearted' four-piece star opposite model Kelly Brook in their latest music video.

Lawson star opposite British model Kelly Brook in their brand new music video for new single 'Juliet'.

Lawson - Juliet on MUZU.TV.

The 'Brokenhearted' band perform in an old-school style bar in the new video, as Kelly Brook portrays a femme fatale seducing various members of the club.

'Juliet' follows Lawson's recent summer chart smash 'Brokenhearted' featuring B.o.B and is set to be featured on their upcoming album repackage for their 2012 debut 'Chapman Square'.

