Lawson - 'Juliet' (Official Video)

The 'Brokenhearted' four-piece star opposite model Kelly Brook in their latest music video.

The 'Brokenhearted' band perform in an old-school style bar in the new video, as Kelly Brook portrays a femme fatale seducing various members of the club.

'Juliet' follows Lawson's recent summer chart smash 'Brokenhearted' featuring B.o.B and is set to be featured on their upcoming album repackage for their 2012 debut 'Chapman Square'.