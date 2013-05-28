Lawson Feat. B.o.B – 'Brokenhearted' (Official Video)

28 May 2013, 07:47

Check out the latest promo from Andy, Adam, Ryan and Joel right here on capital.

Lawson have unveiled the official music video to accompany their latest single 'Brokenhearted'.

The track features US rapper B.o.B and was filmed out in Los Angeles and speaking to capital about the video, the boys said it was great to be working with director Declan Whitebloom again.

"We went back to work with him because we were always so happy with that video," the group said referring to their debut promo for  'When She Was Mine'.

The new song also follows on from 'Taking Over Me', 'Standing In The Dark' and 'Learn To Love Again'.

The track will be released on 7th July and you can pre-order it now on iTunes.

Check out the brand new music video for Lawson's new single 'Brokenhearted' featuring B.o.B below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

