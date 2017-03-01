Exciting! Lady Gaga’s Been Confirmed To Replace Beyoncé To Headline Coachella 2017

1 March 2017, 15:19

Lady Gaga

Beyoncé had to cancel her appearance on her doctor’s orders after falling pregnant with twins.

Coachella is just over a month away, and Beyoncé’s replacement as headliner has been confirmed to be Lady Gaga!

Beyoncé had to cancel her much-anticipated headline set at April’s Coachella festival on doctor’s orders after she became pregnant with twins, and Gaga has stepped in to take her place.

Here's What Else You Could Buy For £642 - The Same Amount That Lady Gaga Spent On Her Super Bowl Make-Up

Fresh off her unbelievable performance at the Super Bowl last month, Gaga confirmed the news to her followers on Instagram, posting, “Let's party in the desert!”.

Fans are bound to be in for a treat when Gaga performs, as according to Billboard, AEG Live and Goldenvoice are already trying to work out how to bring her huge stage production to the desert.

As well as taking the stage at the iconic music festival, Lady Gaga will be heading out on her own tour on August, while Beyonce is getting ready to welcome her second and third child with her husband, Jay Z.

Exciting times all round, by the sounds of it! 

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half Time Show Was The SECOND Most Viewed In History... So Who Was The First?!

Lady Gaga's Superbowl Vocals Isolated

13:06

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran tattoos Roman Kemp live on air

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Just Tattooed Roman Kemp With The Most Unique Design You'll Ever See

Ed Sheeran

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Lady Gaga Music

See more Lady Gaga Music

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Lady gaga Make Up

Here's What Else You Could Buy For £642 - The Same Amount That Lady Gaga Spent On Her Super Bowl Make-Up
Lady Gaga on RuPaul's Drag Race

Lady Gaga's Making A Cameo On Ru Paul's Drag Race & We Can't Contain Our Excitement
Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half Time Show Was The SECOND Most Viewed In History... So Who Was The First?!

Lady Gaga Videos

See more Lady Gaga Videos

The Simpsons Predict Lady Gaga Half-Time Show

We're TERRIFIED With How Accurately The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Lady Gaga UK Tour 2017

Lady Gaga's 2017 UK Tour Dates - Find Out Exactly When & Where She'll Be Performing
Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 Half Time Show

WATCH: Lady Gaga Brought Out ALL The Hits For An Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Lady Gaga Pictures

See more Lady Gaga Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Wigs

Getting Wiggy With It! – 9 Stars That Change Their Hairstyle At The Drop Of A Hat
Guess The Celebrity Tattoo

QUIZ: Guess The Celebrity Tattoo