Katy Perry - 'Birthday'

24 April 2014, 18:14

Katy Perry Birthday video

Our favourite California girl unveils the official music video for her latest release from album 'Prism'.

Katy Perry has unveiled the official music video for latest single 'Birthday'. 

The 8 minute promo sees the 'Dark Horse' singer take on the role of five main characters including an angry clown called Kriss, an animal trainer named Ace, an MC called Yosef and an ageing dancer called Goldie.

Perry attended birthday parties throughout April undercover to record scenes for the promo, before revealing her true identity to the delight of the guests at the end. 

The 28-year-old revealed the long-awaited video to fans on her official Twitter account.

 

'Birthday' is the latest track to be taken from album 'Prism' following chart hits 'Dark Horse' and 'Roar'. 

The singer kicks off hers 'Prismatic' UK Arena Tour in Belfast on May 7th. 

Get your tickets here!

Let us know what you think of Katy's 'Birthday' video below...

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Katy Perry Miley Cyrus The 57th Annual GRAMMYs

Katy Perry Could Legit Pass As Miley Cyrus' Twin Sister After This Drastic New Hairstyle!
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Confirm Their Relationship Is Over With This Brief Statement

Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry dancing

Sources Claim That Katy Perry Is Trying To Steal Ellie Goulding Away From Taylor Swift But We're Not Buying It

Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

Rebecca Black Katy Perry 'Chained To The Rhythm'

WATCH: Remember Friday's Rebecca Black? She's Sung 'Chained To The Rhythm' And... It's Actually Really Good
Katy Perry BRITs

WATCH: Katy Perry's Dancer Hilariously Fell Off Stage At The Brits & Almost No One Spotted It
Katy Perry BRITs 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Katy Perry Just Had THE Most Awkward Interaction With A Fan At The #BRITs

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe
Katy Perry Hair Transformation

20 Of Katy Perry's Best Hairstyles That'll Make You Want To Call Your Hairdresser ASAP
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!