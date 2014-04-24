Katy Perry - 'Birthday'

Our favourite California girl unveils the official music video for her latest release from album 'Prism'.

Katy Perry has unveiled the official music video for latest single 'Birthday'.

The 8 minute promo sees the 'Dark Horse' singer take on the role of five main characters including an angry clown called Kriss, an animal trainer named Ace, an MC called Yosef and an ageing dancer called Goldie.

Perry attended birthday parties throughout April undercover to record scenes for the promo, before revealing her true identity to the delight of the guests at the end.

The 28-year-old revealed the long-awaited video to fans on her official Twitter account.

'Birthday' is the latest track to be taken from album 'Prism' following chart hits 'Dark Horse' and 'Roar'.

The singer kicks off hers 'Prismatic' UK Arena Tour in Belfast on May 7th.

