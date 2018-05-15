Watch: Ryan Seacrest Flirt With Katy Perry Thinking It Was An Ad-Break On American Idol

15 May 2018, 11:11

Eek, is it just us or does this make for a seriously awkward watch?

Katy Perry has been providing so much entertainment this year as an American Idol judge - but also proved she is also a complete professional, more so even than the show's host Ryan Seacrest who didn't realise the cameras were rolling and went... weird.

Taylor Swift Just Opened A Surprise Package From Katy Perry That Spells The End Of Their Bitter Feud

Despite Katy letting Ryan know "we're on!" he continued to chill on stage with the judges, telling Katy her mum is pretty and even gets onto another pretty strange conversation about Katy being a mother.

The best part is when it slowly dawns on him this has all been put onto live TV... he he...he.

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest News On Katy Perry

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Feels (Simon Hardy Remix)
Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams &...
Chained To The Rhythm artwork
Chained To The Rhythm
Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Katy Perry Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Just Opened A Surprise Package From Katy Perry That Spells The End Of Their Bitter Feud

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

Katy Perry Splits Trousers Asset

Katy Perry Split Her Trousers On American Idol And Couldn't Stop Showing Everyone

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe