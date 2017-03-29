Katy Perry Changed Her Twitter Name In A Touching Tribute To A Fan Who Died In A Car Accident

Katy Perry honoured a devoted #KatyCat after finding out the teen had passed away in a car accident.

It is no secret that Katy Perry has an insanely close relationship with her fans and on Tuesday morning Katy highlighted just how special this bond actually is.

Upon hearing the news that teen fan Katie Bell had been involved in a car accident, Katy tweeted, "We see you angel and we love and will miss you. KC's, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace".

We see you angel and we love and will miss you. KC's, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/0SxDFfOub5 — #ripkatycatKatie (@katyperry) March 28, 2017

Not only did she quote retweet a year old tweet from the fan, she also changed her Twitter name in honour of Bell.

PIC: Katy Perry/Twitter

The Katy Cats came out in full force to show KP just how much the gesture meant to the fanbase:

@katyperry thank you so much for the love of your Katycats you can't imagine how much it mean to us — MYLA (@katysbibi) March 28, 2017

@katyperry You are important to millions of fans. You save life with songs, every day when I pray, I thank you for existing. — ARTHUR (@katybyscate) March 28, 2017

@katyperry she was very lighthearted ms. Katie thank you for tweeting this I know she really really appreciates this — S| #ripkatycatkatie (@katycatsophia) March 28, 2017

