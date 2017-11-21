Selena Who? Katy Perry & The Weeknd Shock Fans As They're Pictured Out On A 'Date'

21 November 2017, 16:59

Katy Perry & The Weeknd

Justin Bieber swooped in quickly so why not Katy eh?

Just after we've gotten over the fact that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez quietly split up and Sel is now back with her former ex Justin Bieber again, we get this!

That's right, The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye and a certain Katy Perry have been pictured heading to an Italian restaurant together for dinner in West Hollywood.

> Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Share A Steamy Kiss At An Ice Rink Confirming That #Jelena Is 100% Back

Katy arrived fifteen minutes after The Weeknd but that didn't manage to fool the onlooking paps who quickly figured out what was happening.

Katy Perry arriving at Madeo Restaurant to meet up
(Pic: Splash)

According to reports, fellow restaurant goers revealed that the pair sat and ate dinner together and appeared to enjoy each others company before heading home separately at midnight.

The Weeknd arriving at Madeo Restaurant to meet up
(Pic: Splash)

Fans were pretty split on whether they wanted Katy and The Weeknd to be dating and it sounds like many people would love for them to be discussing a collab! Could that happen in the near future maybe?

Or are we actually looking at the biggest new couple in celebland?

