WATCH: Katy Perry Surprises A Superfan With A Lie Detector And Proved The Truth Really Does Hurt

AWK. WARD.

Things happen when you meet your idol; you start to sweat, your heart rate increases, you can't think properly. Y'know; the sort of things you don't want to happen when your hero hooks you up to a lie detector test and interrogates you.

Katy Perry spoke to Roman Kemp - her first UK interview in three years - about all things 'Chained To The Rhythm', but we couldn't stop there... We thought we'd have some fun with Danielle, Katy Perry's BIGGEST fan.

Katy Perry Puts A Superfan Through A Lie Detector Test 04:20

Roman sat down with Danielle, and hooked her to a lie detector kit. He was going to see if she really was a big fan, but something didn't seem right. Ro couldn't go through with it, so that's when he got our stern examiner; Katy, herself!

The 'Roar' singer sat opposite Danielle, unbeknownst to her knowledge, and interrogated her on everything! Opening with "Do you like my new song?" Danielle passed with flying colours, because 'Chained To The Rhythm' is a pure belter.

But things got a little bit awkward when Katy asked "Do you like my new hairstyle?" Danielle said she loved it, but... It turned out to be a lie. "WOW! I didn't realise this was going to be so intense for me!"

Luckily, it was ALL a prank. Our lie detector expert was in on it and faking all of Danielle's responses. The pair hugged it out after and Katy hasn't rushed to dye her hair just yet!

