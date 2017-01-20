Katy Perry Reveals Dramatic New Look After Hinting New Music Is On The Way Very Soon

Well this is seriously exciting!

There aren't many things that are more exciting than brand new Katy Perry music - and it appears that might just be getting some in the very near future.

The 'Firework' superstar has showcased a brand new look just as specualtion builds about potential new songs being released.

We've seen her embrace various hair colours over the years, but this platinum blode look has to be one of our favourites. It all began when KP posted this tweet talking about her hair...

Not going or per se , but def in transition...Had to make a pit stop or me hairs would fall out... (goes back to cave ) — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 19, 2017

Before she shared the first glimpse of her new look on Snapchat...

Katy Perry looks absolutely MESMERIZING as she debuts her platinum blonde hair. A new era is coming! pic.twitter.com/ICNselHLgH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2017

What about 'the cave' then? Is that a reference to the studio!?

All of this sent fans into a frenzy as they believed this was the signal that new music from Miss Perry would be gracing our ears very soon. Fans are becoming more and more excited to see Katy release her fourth major studio album and KP4 has become one of the most eagerly anticipated projects of 2017...

@Rain_Lee1 @katyperry Yes,I am waiting for KP4!The return will be great! — tuğçé pérï (@katyannaftme) January 19, 2017

@katyperry KP4 IS COMING — jim ur whore (@mileysdrive) January 19, 2017

So what is actually happening then?

We know that she's got a new hair coour, but what's all this about new music? We seriously hope these rumours are true and are on the edge of our seat with excitement at the prospect.

Maybe 2017 won't be too bad after all!

