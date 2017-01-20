Katy Perry Reveals Dramatic New Look After Hinting New Music Is On The Way Very Soon

20 January 2017, 17:19

Katy Perry Returns

Well this is seriously exciting!

There aren't many things that are more exciting than brand new Katy Perry music - and it appears that might just be getting some in the very near future.

The 'Firework' superstar has showcased a brand new look just as specualtion builds about potential new songs being released.

Selena Gomez Has Suffered A Seriously WEIRD Photoshop Fail In Her Latest Selfie

We've seen her embrace various hair colours over the years, but this platinum blode look has to be one of our favourites. It all began when KP posted this tweet talking about her hair...

 Before she shared the first glimpse of her new look on Snapchat...

What about 'the cave' then? Is that a reference to the studio!?

All of this sent fans into a frenzy as they believed this was the signal that new music from Miss Perry would be gracing our ears very soon. Fans are becoming more and more excited to see Katy release her fourth major studio album and KP4 has become one of the most eagerly anticipated projects of 2017...

So what is actually happening then?

We know that she's got a new hair coour, but what's all this about new music? We seriously hope these rumours are true and are on the edge of our seat with excitement at the prospect.

Maybe 2017 won't be too bad after all!

You may also like...

Katy Perry's Lyric Quiz!

01:12

Trending On Capital FM

Steph Davis

WATCH: Steph Davis Posts A Video Of Her Dancing Around While In Labour – To Zayn’s Song!

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Relationship Just Got Confusing AF After ‘Pregnant’ Video Emerges
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

If A Picture Speaks 1,000 Words, Then These Snaps Def Say Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Engaged!
Katy Perry Shading Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Threw So Much Shade At Taylor Swift With This Sassy AF 'Famous' Snapchat Video

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

Katy Perry Votes Naked - Funny or Die

WATCH: Katy Perry Got Totally Naked, And Used Her Body As Clickbait!
Katy Perry Tweet

Katy Perry Just OWNED A Troll Online, After She Received Some Pretty Harsh Tweets!
Katy Perry Sister's Baby

Katy Perry Delivers Her Sister's Baby Then RecordsKaty Perry Delivers Her Sister's Baby Then Records Music... LIKE A BOSS.

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Wigs

Getting Wiggy With It! – 9 Stars That Change Their Hairstyle At The Drop Of A Hat
Katy Perry Wonderland Magazine 2015

Has She EVER Looked Better? Katy Perry's Wonderland Photo Shoot Is AMAZING!