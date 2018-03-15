WATCH: Katy Perry Kissed An 'American Idol' Contestant... And He Did Not Like It

Well, that's *one* way to get through your first audition, eh?

Katy Perry is one of the most iconic judges on reality TV. (She certainly beats Len Goodman, if you ask us...)

So when you're auditioning for 'American Idol', we can imagine coming face-to-face with her would be pretty nerve-wracking. This surely didn't help calm one hopeful-singer's nerves.

19-year old contestant, Benjamin Glaze hit the show armed with nothing but his guitar. He then revealed that he'd never actually kissed a girl before, so someone with plenty of knowledge in that field, helped him out.

The 'Firework' singer beckoned him over to give her a quick peck on the cheek, and after 'doing it wrong' the first time, Katy caught Benjamin out by turning her head quickly, and planting a big ol' kiss on his lips.

At this point, Benjamin fell to the ground in shock. Not gonna lie - we'd fall back in shock too.

At least she didn't put him through a gruelling lie detector, eh?